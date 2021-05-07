Left Menu

AIIMS Delhi refutes reports of Chhota Rajan's death, says gangster undergoing COVID-19 treatment

Delhi's All India Insitute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday denied the reports of the death of underworld don Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan due to COVID-19 infection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:49 IST
AIIMS Delhi refutes reports of Chhota Rajan's death, says gangster undergoing COVID-19 treatment
Underworld don Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's All India Insitute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday denied the reports of the death of underworld don Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan due to COVID-19 infection. "Underworld don Chhota Rajan is still alive. He is admitted at AIIMS for treatment of COVID-19," an AIIMS official told ANI.

The 61-year-old gangster was admitted to AIIMS on April 26 after he tested positive for COVID-19. Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. Since then, he is lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi.

in 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top union sets sights on works council at Tesla's German gigafactory

Germanys largest and most powerful union IG Metall has set its sights firmly on setting up a works council at Teslas gigafactory near Berlin, which is scheduled to open later this year, its head Joerg Hofmann said.The U.S. electric carmaker...

Doctor held for black marketing of Remdesivir

Three people, including a doctor, were arrested here on Friday for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injection in Jaipur , police said.Dr Amit Kumar Sethi, incharge of primary health centre of Agrawal Farm, had allegedly given the injec...

AMU doctor dies of COVID

A 58-year-old doctor at Aligarh Muslim Universitys hospital succumbed to COVID on Friday, authorities said, adding, he was the 15th member of the varsitys teaching staff to have died due to the disease or symptoms similar to that of the vir...

Teaser poster of Ek Nashebaaz unveiled

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 7 ANINewsVoir The filmmakers of Ek Nashebaaz have released the first look of the film. The films first look depicts the crux of the film. Ek Nashebaaz reveals the darker side of a rehab centre. The film shows h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021