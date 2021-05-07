Left Menu

341 COVID deaths, over 19K cases in Delhi

Delhi recorded 341 more coronavirus deaths and 19,832 new infections on Friday, while the positivity rate remained below 25 per cent for the second consecutive day, the Health Department said.This is the fourth time in the last five days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.There are 91,035 active cases and over 11.83 lakh people have recovered, according to a health bulletin.The infection tally rose to 12,92,867 with 19,832 new cases on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:57 IST
341 COVID deaths, over 19K cases in Delhi

Delhi recorded 341 more coronavirus deaths and 19,832 new infections on Friday, while the positivity rate remained below 25 per cent for the second consecutive day, the Health Department said.

This is the fourth time in the last five days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.

There are 91,035 active cases and over 11.83 lakh people have recovered, according to a health bulletin.

The infection tally rose to 12,92,867 with 19,832 new cases on Thursday. There were 19,133 more infections on Wednesday.

The positivity rate stood at 24.92 per cent, a bit higher than 24.29 per cent a day ago.

The death toll rose 18,739 after 335 more people succumbed to the pathogen. On Wednesday, 311 people died from the virus.

Of the 22,097 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, only 2,175 are vacant. As many as 50,425 patients are in home isolation and the number of containment zones is 50785, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,14,657 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Thursday, out of which 80,306 were those who got their first dose, the bulletin stated.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said 1.84 lakh people in the 18-44 age group had got their first dose since the inoculation of this category started on May 3.

''In total, 38.88 lakh people have got the vaccine in all age groups till yesterday (Thursday) evening,'' he tweeted. PTI GVS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No immediate plans to raise capital: SBI Chairman

SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said that the bank does not have immediate plans to raise capital as a reasonable profit of the last fiscal would be ploughed back to take care of foreseeable business growth.We had raised Tier I and Tier II ...

Hima Das gets first COVID-19 vaccine shot

Star sprinter Hima Das has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and urged people to do the same to fight the dreaded virus.The 21-year-old Hima, who is currently training at the NIS-Patiala, posted a picture taking her first jab ...

COVID-19: AP logs 17,188 new cases, 73 deaths

Andhra Pradeshs cumulative coronavirus tally shot up to 12,45,374 as 17,188 fresh cases were added in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.The total recoveries went up to 10,50,160 after 12,749 more infected persons got cured, according to th...

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest rises for second straight month

Deforestation in Brazils Amazon rainforest rose 43 in April from the same month a year ago, the second consecutive monthly rise as destruction picks up ahead of the annual burning season, preliminary government data showed on Friday.In the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021