Left Menu

England R rate 0.8-1.0, epidemic might be shrinking less slowly

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:00 IST
England R rate 0.8-1.0, epidemic might be shrinking less slowly

The estimated reproduction "R" rate in England has dipped to between 0.8 and 1, Britain's health ministry said on Friday, but the epidemic might be shrinking a little less quickly than before.

An R value between 0.8 and 1.0 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 8 and 10 other people. Last week, the estimated R number was between 0.8 and 1.1.

The daily case growth rate was estimated at -3% to 0%, up slightly from last week's range of -4% to -1%, suggesting the epidemic might be shrinking less quickly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No immediate plans to raise capital: SBI Chairman

SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said that the bank does not have immediate plans to raise capital as a reasonable profit of the last fiscal would be ploughed back to take care of foreseeable business growth.We had raised Tier I and Tier II ...

Hima Das gets first COVID-19 vaccine shot

Star sprinter Hima Das has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and urged people to do the same to fight the dreaded virus.The 21-year-old Hima, who is currently training at the NIS-Patiala, posted a picture taking her first jab ...

COVID-19: AP logs 17,188 new cases, 73 deaths

Andhra Pradeshs cumulative coronavirus tally shot up to 12,45,374 as 17,188 fresh cases were added in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.The total recoveries went up to 10,50,160 after 12,749 more infected persons got cured, according to th...

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest rises for second straight month

Deforestation in Brazils Amazon rainforest rose 43 in April from the same month a year ago, the second consecutive monthly rise as destruction picks up ahead of the annual burning season, preliminary government data showed on Friday.In the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021