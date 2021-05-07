England R rate 0.8-1.0, epidemic might be shrinking less slowly

England R rate 0.8-1.0, epidemic might be shrinking less slowlyReuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:00 IST
The estimated reproduction "R" rate in England has dipped to between 0.8 and 1, Britain's health ministry said on Friday, but the epidemic might be shrinking a little less quickly than before.
An R value between 0.8 and 1.0 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 8 and 10 other people. Last week, the estimated R number was between 0.8 and 1.1.
The daily case growth rate was estimated at -3% to 0%, up slightly from last week's range of -4% to -1%, suggesting the epidemic might be shrinking less quickly.
