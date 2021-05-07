COAI raises concern over rumours regarding 5G tech

Telecom industry body COAI on Friday expressed concern over rumours related to 5G technology with the spread of COVID-19.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, said it has come across multiple messages on social media platforms as well as reports in a few regional media mentioning 5G spectrum trials as the probable cause for rising COVID-19 cases.

''We would like to clarify that these rumours are absolutely false. We urge people not to fall for such baseless misinformation. Several countries in the world have already rolled out 5G networks, and people are using these services safely.

''Even the World Health Organization (WHO) has clarified that there is no correlation between 5G technology and COVID-19,'' COAI Director General S P Kochhar said in a statement.

He added that the industry body has shared concerns with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and has apprised it of the situation.

''I appeal fellow citizens to beware of these fake messages. Together, we can fight this menace of misinformation,'' Kochhar said.

People have been sharing voice recordings where individuals in the conversation are heard blaming 5G trials for the rise in casualties in India.

COAI said there are no 5G trials going on in the country and no 5G towers have been installed as yet.

''Telecom services are a lifeline for the nation, especially in the current times.

''In fact, these networks are keeping people safe by enabling work from home, online classes, e-health and online doctor consultations, etc. Hundreds of millions of people depend on these networks to access real-time information when they need it,'' it said.

The WHO, which has been at the forefront of the global fight against COVID-19 and in busting myths and false information about the disease, has reiterated that ''viruses cannot travel on radio waves/ mobile networks'', the statement said.

Elaborating on 5G and human health, WHO has stated that ''no adverse health effect or causalities have been linked with exposure to wireless technologies'', it added.

The DoT approved proposals for 5G trial on May 5 and the companies are yet to start the trials.

