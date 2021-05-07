Curfew in Goa for 15 days from Sunday

The Goa government on Friday announced a 15-day curfew in the state from May 9 to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

In another decision, carrying negative COVID-19 test report or a vaccination certificate has been made mandatory for visitors from other states.

During the curfew period, grocery shops can remain open from 9 am to 1 pm while there would be no restrictions on pharmacies and other medical facilities, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The decision to impose curfew had to be taken as people are disobeying existing restrictions, he told reporters.

''Hardly 25 per cent of people have to actually move out of house. But we have seen people unnecessarily loitering outside,'' he said.

A COVID-19 negative test report or vaccination certificate will be mandatory for the tourists arriving in the state, he said.

All events including weddings should be cancelled for the period of curfew as such gatherings are contributing to the spread of the virus, Sawant said.

Goa on Thursday reported its highest daily rise of 3,869 COVID-19 cases besides 58 deaths.

