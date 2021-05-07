News of Chhota Rajan's death wrong: Tihar Jail administration

The Tihar Jail administration on Friday said that the news of gangster Chhota Rajan's death is ''wrong''.

Rajan was found COVID-19 positive in the Tihar Jail on April 22 and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 24.

''News of death of Tihar jail inmate Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje @ Chhota Rajan s/o Sadashiv Nikalje is wrong,'' Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

Rajan, 61, is lodged at the high security prison since his arrest after deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.

