News of Chhota Rajan's death wrong: Tihar Jail administration

News of Chhota Rajan's death wrong: Tihar Jail administrationPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:27 IST
The Tihar Jail administration on Friday said that the news of gangster Chhota Rajan's death is ''wrong''.
Rajan was found COVID-19 positive in the Tihar Jail on April 22 and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 24.
''News of death of Tihar jail inmate Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje @ Chhota Rajan s/o Sadashiv Nikalje is wrong,'' Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.
Rajan, 61, is lodged at the high security prison since his arrest after deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Search for missing Indonesian submarine enters second day as neighbours offer help
Search for missing Indonesian submarine enters second day as neighbours offer help
Search for Indonesia submarine focuses on oil slick off Bali
Singapore deploys rescue ship to assist search for missing Indonesian submarine
Indonesian sailors on missing submarine have oxygen until Sat -navy