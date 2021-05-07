Left Menu

J-K LG visits COVID hospitals in Jammu, asks doctors to ensure best patient care

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:37 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited COVID care hospitals here on Friday and stressed the need for senior doctors to have personal interaction with patients and their attendants to ensure better treatment.

Sinha visited the government hospital in Gandhi Nagar, Chest Disease & TB Hospital, and Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, and took the first-hand appraisal of the infrastructure and patient care management at these facilities.

During his visits, the Lt Governor enquired about the number of patients being treated at the hospitals, patients discharged after recovery and availability of oxygen-supported beds.

The Lt Governor, while inspecting the functionality of oxygen generation plants in the hospitals, directed for effective rationalization of available resources to cater to the requirements of the patients.

He directed the hospitals to ensure that best possible care is given to the patients through regular rounds of Heads of Departments (HoDs) and senior doctors in the wards. He also emphasized on strict compliance of the hospital referral policy and triage in the hospitals.

''Doctors must have personal interaction with the patients and their attendants to ensure better treatment,'' the LG said.

He directed the health department officers concerned to increase COVID-dedicated beds with oxygen support in the shortest possible time for providing best patient care in the COVID care hospitals.

At Chest Disease & TB hospital Jammu, the Lt Governor enquired from incharge of triage facility, Dr Rajeshwar Sharma, about the number of patients being treated, number of patients discharged after recovery, and health infrastructure available in the hospital to treat all COVID-19 patients.

In order to strengthen health workforce, the Lt Governor directed the authorities of COVID care hospitals to increase the paramedical staff, besides rationalizing the medical staff from peripheral hospitals of the district.

Directions were also passed for strict compliance of duty rosters at all hospitals.

It was informed that the trial run of 2400 LPM (litres per minute) capacity oxygen generation plant in GMC Hospital here is going on and the same would be made fully functional by May 8, enabling the addition of about 125 coronavirus-dedicated beds at the facility in Jammu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

