Left Menu

Spain's regions at odds over keeping COVID curfew

The Basque Country's top court on Friday ruled that the region must stop its current COVID-19 curfew, while a court in Valencia approved continuing the measure, in a sign of the confusion that could be in store when Spain ends its national state of emergency this weekend.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:47 IST
Spain's regions at odds over keeping COVID curfew

The Basque Country's top court on Friday ruled that the region must stop its current COVID-19 curfew, while a court in Valencia approved continuing the measure, in a sign of the confusion that could be in store when Spain ends its national state of emergency this weekend. Imposed last October to curb a rampant second wave of infections, the state of emergency allowed the central government to temporarily enforce a nationwide 11 p.m. curfew as well as local travel bans and lockdowns.

When it ends, each of Spain's 17 regions must individually seek approval from local courts to continue such measures, likely creating a kaleidoscope of diverging restrictions and legal battles. The regional government of the Basque Country, the northern region that neighbours France, had asked for permission to keep restrictions in place. As of Thursday, it has the highest coronavirus incidence rate per 100,000 people, at 463.

But the region's top court said the curfew, and other restrictions such as limits on the number of people who can meet up, must end because they "affect the fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution". Basque regional president Inigo Urkullu said on Thursday he would not appeal to the Supreme Court, a last resort for regions, if the measures were struck down.

In Valencia on Friday, a court approved a 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, highlighting the potentially chaotic patchwork of measures that will come info force in Spain from Sunday. Some regions, however, are keen to see the back of restrictions. Madrid, where right-wing regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso just won reelection after campaigning on looser measures, will lift its coronavirus curfew, regional leaders said on Friday.

"There is no (legal) coverage for adopting strict judicial measures such as curfews," said regional health chief Enrique Ruiz Escudero at a press conference. "We trust the responsibility of citizens." Madrid is just behind the Basque Country with the second-highest COVID-19 incidence rate in Spain, at 324 per 100,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya starts its first national wildlife census

Kenya began its first national wildlife census on Friday, aiming to aid conservation and identify threats to its vast but threatened wildlife populations. The census will run until July, with rangers, researchers and community members count...

Ruling pro-independence SNP win early seats in crucial Scottish elections

The first results in crucial Scottish parliament elections which could determine the future of the United Kingdom began to be announced on Friday, with early successes for Scotlands main pro-independence party. The ruling Scottish National ...

No immediate plans to raise capital: SBI Chairman

SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said that the bank does not have immediate plans to raise capital as a reasonable profit of the last fiscal would be ploughed back to take care of foreseeable business growth.We had raised Tier I and Tier II ...

Hima Das gets first COVID-19 vaccine shot

Star sprinter Hima Das has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and urged people to do the same to fight the dreaded virus.The 21-year-old Hima, who is currently training at the NIS-Patiala, posted a picture taking her first jab ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021