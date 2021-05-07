Left Menu

Maha: Authorities in Nanded to reserve 500 beds for COVID-19- infected children

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:48 IST
Maha: Authorities in Nanded to reserve 500 beds for COVID-19- infected children

The administration in Maharashtra's Nanded district has decided to reserve 500 beds for coronavirus-infected children, an official said on Friday.

The decision was taken following the district administration's meeting with officials of government medical facilities during the day.

The Nanded district administration has decided to gear up for treating COVID-19 patients in the age group of 0 to 17 years, the official said.

''After guidelines from Guardian Minister Ashok Chavan, we held a meeting with paediatricians in Nanded. I have told them to give a list of consumables and equipment they may need to treat infected children,'' Collector Dr Vipin Itankar said.

The required materials may be procured within a month, he said.

''We are planning to reserve nearly 100 beds in the municipal corporation limits and 400 beds in the rural parts,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Borgen Season 4: Sidse Babett Knudsen looks forward to play Birgitte Nyborg

Hit Danish political drama Borgen is renewed for Season 4 and is scheduled to premiere in 2022. To the exciting fans, the last three seasons were added to Netflix for global viewership in September 2020.The release date for Borgen Season 4 ...

Life insurers' new business premium up 45% at Rs 9,739 cr in Apr

Life insurance companies logged nearly 45 per cent growth in their cumulative new business premium at Rs 9,738.79 crore in April 2021, Irdai data showed on Friday.All 24 life insurers had collected Rs 6,727.74 crore as new business premium ...

Kenya starts its first national wildlife census

Kenya began its first national wildlife census on Friday, aiming to aid conservation and identify threats to its vast but threatened wildlife populations. The census will run until July, with rangers, researchers and community members count...

Ruling pro-independence SNP win early seats in crucial Scottish elections

The first results in crucial Scottish parliament elections which could determine the future of the United Kingdom began to be announced on Friday, with early successes for Scotlands main pro-independence party. The ruling Scottish National ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021