Maha: 1,000-bed COVID-19 facility inaugurated in Solapur

Maha: 1,000-bed COVID-19 facility inaugurated in SolapurPTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:03 IST
Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Friday inaugurated a 1,000-bed jumbo COVID-19 care centre at Barshi in Solapur district, an official said.
The jumbo facility will have a team of expert doctors, and medicines and treatment will be provided free of cost, the official said.
Barshi is a commercial town connecting Solapur and Osmanabad districts and the COVID-19 centre will serve patients from both the districts, he said.
