11 of 183 people at venue of CM's swearing-in test positive

Puducherry May 7 (PTI): A mobile team of the Health Department of Puducherry examined each of the 183 people at the venue of swearing-in of Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday and found 11 of them were infected with COVID-19.

Of the 11, nine were police personnel and the remaining two invitees to the function, a press release said.

The 11 were denied permission to enter the venue and were sent to a hospital.

The territorial administration observed safety protocols and examined all who turned up for the function.

Admission to the venue was restricted to a limited number of people.

