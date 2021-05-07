11 of 183 people at venue of CM's swearing-in test positive

11 of 183 people at venue of CM's swearing-in test positivePTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:03 IST
Puducherry May 7 (PTI): A mobile team of the Health Department of Puducherry examined each of the 183 people at the venue of swearing-in of Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday and found 11 of them were infected with COVID-19.
Of the 11, nine were police personnel and the remaining two invitees to the function, a press release said.
The 11 were denied permission to enter the venue and were sent to a hospital.
The territorial administration observed safety protocols and examined all who turned up for the function.
Admission to the venue was restricted to a limited number of people.
