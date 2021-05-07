Left Menu

Kerala records 38,460 COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:05 IST
Kerala saw a slight dip in the daily COVID-19 cases on Friday as it registered 38,460 infections and 54 deaths, taking the overall tally to 18.24 lakh and the toll to 5,682 the state government said.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 4,02,650.

A total of 26,662 patients have been cured, taking the number of recoveries to 14,16,177, a health department bulletin said.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 26.64 per cent.

Ernakulam district continued to remain on top with 5,361 new cases followed by Kozhikode (4,200), Malappuram (3949), Thrissur (3,7387), and Kannur (3,139).

No case has been reported from those who came from the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

Out of the total positive cases reported on Friday, 370 were those who had come from other states, the bulletin said.

Among those infected were 115 health workers.

In view of the spike in COVID cases in the district, Ernakulam district administration said it would enforce a complete shut down from Friday night.

