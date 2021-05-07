SGPC offices to work with 50 per cent staff

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee—the apex religious body of the Sikhs—on Friday decided to work with 50 per cent staff at its offices, which will remain closed on weekends. The decision has been taken in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases and the SGPC urged devotees to follow Health Department guidelines while visiting gurdwaras.

At present, the situation is sensitive due to COVID-19, SGPC chief Jagir Kaur said, adding that their offices will work with 50 per cent of staff. Moreover, the SGPC offices will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday due to weekend curbs, said Kaur in a statement here. She also appealed to devotees to follow safety norms.

''The devotees should wear masks and follow social distancing norms. Also, for safety, they should sanitise their hands,'' said Kaur.

She instructed the management staff and ''sewadars'' of gurdwaras to work cautiously while on their duties. It is the responsibility of all to be vigilant during this time of crisis, she said.

She said the SGPC was committed to the welfare of humanity in this time of the crisis as it has decided to set up COVID care centres for patients at various places. These centres have medical staff as well as oxygen cylinders and ambulances, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)