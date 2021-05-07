Left Menu

Pfizer-BioNTech files for U.S. approval of COVID-19 vaccine

Last month, the companies asked the United States to allow the emergency use of their vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15, with the FDA expected to give the nod by next week. Pfizer and BioNTech aims to submit a supplemental application for full approval of the vaccine in adolescents once the required six-month data after the second vaccine dose are available.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:13 IST
Pfizer-BioNTech files for U.S. approval of COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SA have filed for a full approval for their COVID-19 vaccine, which is now authorized only for emergency use, the drugmakers said on Friday.

A nod by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will make it the first approved COVID-19 shot and likely help ease hesitancy by raising confidence in the vaccine as an approval will be backed by longer-term data. It would also allow the companies to market the vaccine directly to people above 16 years of age as well as help corporations and government agencies mandate vaccinations.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first to be authorized in the United States for emergency use in December based on two months of safety data for a 44,000-person clinical trial. Vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have also been authorized for emergency use since then. Moderna said on Thursday it plans to initiate submission for a U.S. approval this month.

Under an emergency use authorization, the FDA makes a product available to the public during an emergency based on the best available evidence, without waiting for all the evidence needed for a full approval or clearance. (https://bit.ly/3h9ncLy) The FDA will set a date for a regulatory decision once the Pfizer application is complete and formally accepted for a review, Pfizer and BioNTech said.

Distrust in COVID-19 vaccines has weighed on U.S. rollout efforts, especially in some communities of color, but recent polls have shown that hesitancy among Black Americans has dropped. President Joe Biden has announced a goal to vaccinate 70% of U.S. adults with at least one COVID-19 shot by the July 4.

Nearly 170 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine have been delivered across the United States, with roughly 134 million shots administered as of Thursday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The drugmakers had in April said their vaccine was around 91% effective in preventing COVID-19, supported by data on more than 12,000 people fully inoculated for at least six months, positioning them to seek U.S. approval.

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Friday they would submit data to support the so-called biologic license application, which requires longer-term follow-up data, on a rolling basis over the next few weeks. Last month, the companies asked the United States to allow the emergency use of their vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15, with the FDA expected to give the nod by next week.

Pfizer and BioNTech aims to submit a supplemental application for full approval of the vaccine in adolescents once the required six-month data after the second vaccine dose are available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Borgen Season 4: Sidse Babett Knudsen looks forward to play Birgitte Nyborg

Hit Danish political drama Borgen is renewed for Season 4 and is scheduled to premiere in 2022. To the exciting fans, the last three seasons were added to Netflix for global viewership in September 2020.The release date for Borgen Season 4 ...

Life insurers' new business premium up 45% at Rs 9,739 cr in Apr

Life insurance companies logged nearly 45 per cent growth in their cumulative new business premium at Rs 9,738.79 crore in April 2021, Irdai data showed on Friday.All 24 life insurers had collected Rs 6,727.74 crore as new business premium ...

Kenya starts its first national wildlife census

Kenya began its first national wildlife census on Friday, aiming to aid conservation and identify threats to its vast but threatened wildlife populations. The census will run until July, with rangers, researchers and community members count...

Ruling pro-independence SNP win early seats in crucial Scottish elections

The first results in crucial Scottish parliament elections which could determine the future of the United Kingdom began to be announced on Friday, with early successes for Scotlands main pro-independence party. The ruling Scottish National ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021