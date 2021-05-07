Left Menu

4,199 new COVID-19 cases in Goa, highest so far, 56 deaths

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:15 IST
Goa reported 4,199 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest one-day rise in the state so far, which took its caseload to 1,12,462, a health department official said.

The rise, which surpassed Thursday's record hike of 3,869 cases, came as the state government decided to impose a curfew from May 9 to May 24 to contain the pandemic.

The death toll in the coastal tourist hotspot reached 1,557 as 56 COVID-19 patients died during the day, the official said.

The number of recovered patients rose to 79,189 with 2,175 persons getting discharged from hospitals on Friday.

There are 31,716 active cases in the state now.

With 8,170 new tests, the total of samples tested for coronavirus in the state went up to 6,98,529.

Besides announcing curfew, chief minister Pramod Sawant also informed earlier on Friday that carrying negative COVID-19 test report or a vaccination certificate will be mandatory for visitors from other states.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,12,462, new cases 4,199, death toll 1,557, discharged 79,189, active cases 31,716, samples tested to date 6,98,529.

