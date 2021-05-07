Left Menu

Hungary's Orban: EU should approve vaccines shown to be effective elsewhere

"Hungarians have their freedom back, while in many European countries that is not the case." Hungary has vaccinated 4.2 million of its 10 million citizens as of Friday, including 2.4 million with both doses of five various vaccines it has used.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:15 IST
Hungary's Orban: EU should approve vaccines shown to be effective elsewhere

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said he would propose to European Union leaders that the bloc authorise all vaccines that have been shown to be safe and effective elsewhere and use them to accelerate vaccinations across the EU. Hungary is the only EU country to have approved and deployed Russian and Chinese vaccines in large quantities before the European Medicines Agency has examined or approved them. This has enabled it to reach one of the EU's highest inoculation rates.

Orban, who was attending an EU social summit in Lisbon, said in a Facebook video that any social issue began with vaccines, the only way to ensure people could safely return to work. "We have lessons to share as Hungary has reopened almost completely," Orban said. "Hungarians have their freedom back, while in many European countries that is not the case."

Hungary has vaccinated 4.2 million of its 10 million citizens as of Friday, including 2.4 million with both doses of five various vaccines it has used. But with 28,403 fatalities, it remains the world leader in deaths per capita https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/mortality in the course of the pandemic, due mostly to a particularly lethal third wave. It also has the second highest rate of deaths from confirmed cases in the EU, after Bulgaria.

Hungary deployed the Russian and Chinese shots after Orban's government decreed that any vaccine used widely elsewhere could also be used in Hungary. It has 5 million doses of a vaccine from China's Sinopharm on order and 2 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V. Its largest supplier is Pfizer, from which it has agreed to buy more than 10 million doses.

Orban said the EU should follow a similar course: "I will propose that in all of Europe we accept all vaccines that prove useful and safe, and accelerate vaccinations." The European Medicines Agency did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

It has approved vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen for use in the bloc, and has four further products under rolling review, including Sputnik V but neither of the two vaccines developed by China's Sinopharm. (Additional reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Borgen Season 4: Sidse Babett Knudsen looks forward to play Birgitte Nyborg

Hit Danish political drama Borgen is renewed for Season 4 and is scheduled to premiere in 2022. To the exciting fans, the last three seasons were added to Netflix for global viewership in September 2020.The release date for Borgen Season 4 ...

Life insurers' new business premium up 45% at Rs 9,739 cr in Apr

Life insurance companies logged nearly 45 per cent growth in their cumulative new business premium at Rs 9,738.79 crore in April 2021, Irdai data showed on Friday.All 24 life insurers had collected Rs 6,727.74 crore as new business premium ...

Kenya starts its first national wildlife census

Kenya began its first national wildlife census on Friday, aiming to aid conservation and identify threats to its vast but threatened wildlife populations. The census will run until July, with rangers, researchers and community members count...

Ruling pro-independence SNP win early seats in crucial Scottish elections

The first results in crucial Scottish parliament elections which could determine the future of the United Kingdom began to be announced on Friday, with early successes for Scotlands main pro-independence party. The ruling Scottish National ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021