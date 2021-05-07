Vietnam reports first death in patient who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Vietnam reports first death in patient who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:37 IST
Vietnam's health ministry on Friday reported its first death in a patient who received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shot.
A 35-year-old female health worker in the southern province of An Giang died on Friday, one day after she received her first coronavirus vaccine shot, the Ministry of Health said in a statement, adding that she died from allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis.
