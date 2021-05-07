Maharashtra to have separate COVID-19 task force for children

With the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic looming, the Maharashtra government is setting up a paediatric task force to create infrastructure for the treatment of children, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.

More than 1.30 lakh minors in the state have been infected by coronavirus during the second wave which began around February 15, as per official data.

''A paediatric task force is being set up to tackle the third wave of COVID-19 where children could also get infected.

''We will need new designs for isolation or treatment centres because generally mother has to stay with the child,'' Tope told reporters.

The state is also facing a vaccine shortage and ''we may have to rearrange the current vaccine distribution methods,'' he said.

