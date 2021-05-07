"Highest single day fatality count shows curfew not effective"

The highest single day count of 592 COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka on Friday showed that clamping curfews was not effective and result oriented steps like a complete 14 day lockdown imposed at the start of the pandemic was necessary, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

''The deaths due to COVID have increased.

The fatality rate percentage is 1.21 on Friday, which is 592 people, the highest so far,'' he told reporters in Chikkaballapura.

He said he has told Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa that curfews have not yielded any result.

''If we have to break the chain of infection then we have to initiate result-oriented measures like a 14 day lockdown imposed last year at the start of the pandemic The state has been witnessing a steep rise in COVID cases with a daily caseload of about 50,000 and fatalities are also going up at an alarming proportion.

The active cases are close to 4. 5 lakh in the state.

