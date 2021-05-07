Left Menu

Data shows waning COVID impact on U.S. jobs searches, White House's Boushey says

Data in the U.S. Labor Department's April jobs report shows people are out looking for work, with fewer citing COVID-19 as keeping them from their searches, White House economic adviser Heather Boushey said on Friday. U.S. job growth was below expectations last month, the report on Friday showed.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:08 IST
Data shows waning COVID impact on U.S. jobs searches, White House's Boushey says

Data in the U.S. Labor Department's April jobs report shows people are out looking for work, with fewer citing COVID-19 as keeping them from their searches, White House economic adviser Heather Boushey said on Friday.

U.S. job growth was below expectations last month, the report on Friday showed. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 266,000 jobs in April, compared with a rise of 770,000 in March and far lower than the 978,000 jobs economists had anticipated.

But Boushey told MSNBC in an interview that other data in the department's report showed some bright spots, including fewer barriers from the coronavirus. "We are seeing this strong, steady stable progress to get back to normal," she said in an interview.

"There are indications throughout this report that people are increasingly searching, increasingly ready to get back to work, not saying that COVID is preventing them from getting a job, and I think that is all movement in the right direction," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC to pass orders on decongestion of prisons in view of 'alarming' COVID situation

Terming the situation as very alarming, the Supreme Court Friday said it would pass orders to ensure release of prisoners to decongest prisons in view of surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. The top court, on March 23, 2020, had also dir...

Reliance Power posts Rs 72.56 cr profit in March quarter

Reliance Power on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 72.56 crore for the March 2021 quarter, mainly due to lower expenses.The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,206.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020, it s...

Pfizer-BioNTech files for U.S. approval of COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SA have filed for a full U.S. approval for their COVID-19 vaccine, which is now authorized only for emergency use, the drugmakers said on Friday. A nod by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA will...

Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinian attackers as tensions rise

Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians and wounded a third after the men opened fire on a base in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the latest in a series of violent confrontations amid soaring tensions in Jerusalem.Dozens of Pales...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021