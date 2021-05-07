Mumbai reports 3,039 new COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths

Mumbai reported 3,039 new coronavirus infections and 71 fatalities on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

It took the city's caseload to 6,71,394 and death toll to 13,687.

After more than a month, the number of active cases dipped below 50,000 on Friday. There are 49,499 active cases in the city now.

Also, on the seventh day in a row, the daily rise in cases in the country's financial capital remained below 4,000.

With 35,224 tests conducted during the day, the total of coronavirus tests carried out in the city so far increased to 56,44,402.

Since Thursday evening, 4,052 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 6,06,435.

Mumbai's rate of recovery is now 90 per cent.

The city's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between April 30 to May 6 was 0.51 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases was 138 days.

There are 96 active containment zones in slums and chawls while 617 buildings are currently sealed.

