Left Menu

MP govt launches new COVID-19 treatment scheme to help people

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:12 IST
MP govt launches new COVID-19 treatment scheme to help people

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced the launch of the 'Mukhyamantri COVID Upchar Yojana' amid a rise in cases in the state.

The scheme has been divided into three sections, a state government official said.

''Under the first section, hospitals run by state medical colleges, district and civil hospitals and community health centres will give free treatment to COVID-19 patients.

In the second section, 20 per cent ICU/HDU and isolation beds will be reserved in hospitals run by private medical colleges to give free treatment,'' he said.

In the third section of the scheme, 20 per cent beds will be reserved for free treatment in hospitals accredited under Ayushman scheme for economically weaker sections of the society holding Ayushman cards, he added.

''Revised rates for Ayushman card holders have also been announced under the Mukhyamantri COVID Upchar Yojna,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president pushes trees-for-visas plan in call with Harris

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pitched a tree-planting jobs program in Central America that he said should lead to U.S. work visas, in talks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday about root causes of migration. At ...

COVID-19: All 12 samples of animals from Delhi zoo test negative  DL-VIRUS LD ZOO N'

All the 12 samples of animals collected from the Delhi zoo have tested negative for COVID-19, an official of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly said on Friday.We had received 12 samples from the Delhi zoo on Thursday. All ...

BJP to boycott WB speaker's election, not attend Assembly

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Friday said that party legislators will boycott the election for the speaker in West Bengal assembly and its newly elected lawmakers will not attend the House till the post poll violence in the state is...

Daniel Dae Kim shares he unnerves some when boarding plane thanks to 'Lost'

American actor Daniel Dae Kim in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday shared an interesting anecdote about how he unsettles some passengers whenever he boards a plane thanks to Lost. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-ol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021