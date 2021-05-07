Left Menu

AP sets up dist committees to tackle COVID-19 situation

PTI | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:24 IST
Amaravati, May 7 (PTI): With the state witnessing a rapid surge in coronavirus infection in recent days, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday constituted committees at the district level to take effective measures for disease control.

Each committee will be headed by the minister in-charge of the district and have ministers from the district, chairperson of Zilla Parishad, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, municipal chairpersons and Mayors of municipal corporations as members.

The district Collector will be the member-convenor of the committee, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said in an order.

''The district-level committee will take stock of the situation from time to time and ensure appropriate feedback and quick remedial action by the officials of various departments.'' ''It will also ensure active participation of peoples representatives at all levels in Covid-19 management so that effective communication can be made with the public at large,'' Singhal said.

The Committee would periodically review the Covid-19 management activities in the district and provide necessary guidance to the district administration for effective containment, control and prevention of the spread of coronavirus, Singhal added.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

