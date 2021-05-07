Madhya Pradesh sees 11,708 fresh COVID-19 cases; 84 casualties

Madhya Pradesh on Friday saw 11,708 fresh COVID-19 cases and 84 fatalities that took the tally of infections to 6,49,114 and toll to 6,244, an official from the state health department said.

At least 4,815 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 5,47,447, the official said.

With the addition of 1,753 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,23,447, while Bhopal's tally rose to 1,01,215 after 1,576 persons tested positive for the infection, he said.

Indore reported six deaths taking its toll to 1,190 and the fatalities in Bhopal stood at 781 with five more casualties, the official said.

Indore is now left with 13,546 active cases, while Bhopal's currently has 12,117 patients, he said, adding that the number of active cases in the state stands at 95,423.

With 65,262 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has crossed 81.92 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 6,49,114, new cases 11,708, death toll 6,244, recovered 5,47,447, active cases 95,423, number of tests so far 81,92,183.

