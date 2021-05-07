COVID-19: IAF ferries three cryogenic containers from Israel

Left Menu

The Indian Air Force ferried three cryogenic containers in its C17 transport aircraft from Israel in an operation coordinated by the Union home ministry to ease bottlenecks in oxygen supply across the country to meet the increasing demand triggered by the second wave of COVID-19, officials said Friday.Cryogenic cylinders, used for liquid oxygen transport, are being procured from across the world and being brought to various parts of the country by the IAF in coordination with the home ministry, they said.Loaded up in Tel Aviv

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:26 IST
The Indian Air Force ferried three cryogenic containers in its C17 transport aircraft from Israel in an operation coordinated by the Union home ministry to ease bottlenecks in oxygen supply across the country to meet the increasing demand triggered by the second wave of COVID-19, officials said Friday.

Cryogenic cylinders, used for liquid oxygen transport, are being procured from across the world and being brought to various parts of the country by the IAF in coordination with the home ministry, they said.

''Loaded up in Tel Aviv !! C17 of IAF with 3 Cryogenic -containers and additional respirators will be flying back to Hindan Airbase. MHA and IAF are working in co-ordination to upscale oxygen supplies and medical eqpt amidst the 2nd wave of Covid-19,'' the MHA tweeted.

Recently, cylinders were airlifted from Singapore and Bangkok as part of the operation. The national capital like most parts of the country is reeling under acute shortage of medical oxygen as COVID patients keep thronging the hospitals.

The country reported a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections in a day, taking the total tally to 2,14,91,598 so far while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated this morning.

The death toll rose to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities reported in last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

