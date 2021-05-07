56 deaths, 4,190 virus cases in Himachal Pradesh

Left Menu

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 56 coronavirus deaths and its highest single-day spike of 4,190 cases, pushing the state's infection count to 1,22,906, a senior official said. So far, the virus has killed 1,780 people in the state, where a curfew has been imposed to check the coronavirus spread till May 17. The number of active cases in the state has climbed to 29,513, the official said. A total of 2,363 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 91,573, he said.

