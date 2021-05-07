56 deaths, 4,190 virus cases in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 56 coronavirus deaths and its highest single-day spike of 4,190 cases, pushing the state's infection count to 1,22,906, a senior official said. So far, the virus has killed 1,780 people in the state, where a curfew has been imposed to check the coronavirus spread till May 17. The number of active cases in the state has climbed to 29,513, the official said. A total of 2,363 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 91,573, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)