Left Menu

Goodwill gesture: Patnaik waives rent for Odisha Bhavan in Maharashtra

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:37 IST
Goodwill gesture: Patnaik waives rent for Odisha Bhavan in Maharashtra

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a waiver of Rs 2.16 crore rent which the Odisha Bhavan in Navi Mumbai generates, as the building has now been developed into a quarantine centre for healthcare workers, an official statement said.

Since April, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had been using the building to house doctors and health workers engaged in the battle against COVID-19.

This apart, Odisha has supplied 314.14 mt of oxygen in 19 tankers to Maharashtra earlier in the month, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hussey tests negative for COVID-19 but remains in quarantine

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey has tested negative for COVID-19 but remains in quarantine in a Chennai hotel, team CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI on Friday.Australian media outlets reported that Hussey can join fellow countrym...

US' HDT Bio Corp. begins Phase I/II trial of COVID-19 vaccine in India

US-based biopharmaceutical company HDT Bio Corp., a developer of immunotherapies for oncology and infectious diseases, has announced to begin Phase III trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in India.The Phase III trial of the vaccine developed by H...

World Health Organisation chief announces authorisation for emergency use of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine..

World Health Organisation chief announces authorisation for emergency use of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine.....

US employers added just 266K jobs in April as hiring slows

Americas employers added just 266,000 jobs last month, sharply lower than in March and a sign that some businesses are struggling to find enough workers as the economic recovery strengthens.With viral cases declining and states and localiti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021