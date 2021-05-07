Two-thirds of UK adults have had first COVID-19 jab -government data

Two-thirds of adults in the United Kingdom have been vaccinated with a first dose of a COVID-19 shot, official data showed on Friday.

In total 35,069,641 people have received a first dose and 16,764,720 have received a second.

Britain also recorded a further 2,490 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and 15 more deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)