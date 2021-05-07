Two-thirds of UK adults have had first COVID-19 jab -government data

Two-thirds of UK adults have had first COVID-19 jab -government dataReuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:44 IST
Two-thirds of adults in the United Kingdom have been vaccinated with a first dose of a COVID-19 shot, official data showed on Friday.
In total 35,069,641 people have received a first dose and 16,764,720 have received a second.
Britain also recorded a further 2,490 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and 15 more deaths.
