FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:44 IST
European Union leaders are split over whether to follow Washington in supporting a waiver of patent rights to COVID-19 vaccines, as many argue this would take years and not address the immediate issue of making more shots to end the pandemic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Health Minister Jens Spahn defended another U-turn by Germany on the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying making it available to all adults who want it would protect more people against COVID-19 more quickly. * Britain's decision to advise all under 40-year-olds to take an alternative vaccine to the Oxford/AstraZeneca one will not affect the country's plan to offer a first dose to all adults by the end of July, a senior health official said.

AMERICAS * Canada said it was prepared to discuss an intellectual property rights (IP) waiver for COVID-19 vaccines while also stressing the importance of protecting IP and the integral role industry played in developing the medicines.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May to stem a surge in coronavirus cases, but Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated that it is still possible to host Tokyo Olympics this summer.

* Vietnam's health ministry reported its first death in a patient who received AstraZeneca's vaccine shot, as the country is battling a new outbreak. * India reported another record daily rise in coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing total new cases for the week to 1.57 million, as its vaccination rate falls dramatically due to a lack of supplies and transport problems.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Tunisia will impose a full lockdown against COVID-19 for one week from Sunday, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said.

* All public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace in Saudi Arabia will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination, the human resources ministry said, without specifying when this would be implemented. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Europe's medicines regulator is reviewing reports of a rare nerve-degenerating disorder in people who received AstraZeneca's shots, raising fresh questions about potential side effects of the vaccine. * Novavax said the distribution of its vaccine in Japan is expected to begin in late 2021 or early 2022 and continue for the near-term, predicting the need for protection against variants in the future.

* Pfizer and German partner BioNTech have filed for a full approval for their COVID-19 vaccine, which is now authorized only for emergency use, the drugmakers said. * Pfizer has also sought Swiss regulatory approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 12 to 15, regulator Swissmedic said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stocks rallied, with the MSCI's all-country indext hitting a record peak after U.S. jobs data for April came in well below expectations.

* European Union insurers will be stress tested for the impact of a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic scenario which could affect the value of their investments and business volumes. * The Bank of England does not expect to see a wave of bankruptcies among British firms when the government ends its coronavirus emergency support for the economy, BoE Chief Economist Andy Haldane said.

* The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said the federal government should end the $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit in President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package to ease a labor shortage that limited hiring in April. (Compiled by Veronica Snoj and Federico Maccioni; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

