New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL14 UP-VIRUS-MLA-DEATHS BJP MLA in UP Dal Bahadur Kori dies of post-COVID complications Lucknow: BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh Dal Bahadur Kori died due to post-COVID complications at a private hospital here, family sources said on Friday.

DEL84 NCR-JOURNALIST-2NDLD DEATH Journalist Shesh Narayan Singh dies of COVID; Prez, PM condole Noida (UP): Veteran journalist Shesh Narayan Singh passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said.

DES18 UP-AMU-DOC-LD DEATH AMU doctor dies of COVID Aligarh (UP): A 58-year-old doctor at Aligarh Muslim University's hospital succumbed to COVID on Friday, authorities said, adding, he was the 15th member of the varsity's teaching staff to have died due to the disease or symptoms similar to that of the virus.

DES24 UP-VIRUS-LION Lion at Etawah Safari Park tests COVID positive Bareilly (UP): A lion at the Etawah Safari Park has tested positive for COVID-19 and another was suspected to have caught the infection, three days after eight Asiatic lions in Hyderabad were found infected with the virus.

DES29 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP registers record rise of 372 COVID-19 deaths, adds 28,076 cases Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Friday saw a record single-day jump of 372 COVID-19 deaths and 28,076 fresh cases, even as a senior health ministry official said the second wave of coronavirus seemed to have crossed its peak in the state.

LGD28 RJ-HC-VACCINES HC seeks response of Centre, Raj govt on different prices of vaccines Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre and the state government on a petition challenging the different prices of anti-coronavirus vaccines and alleging mismanagement of the COVID-19 situation.

DES31 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan reports 18,231 COVID-19 cases, 164 deaths Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 18,231 new COVID-19 cases and 164 fatalities on Friday, pushing the state's infection tally to 7,20,799 and the death toll to 5,346.

DEL68 RJ-BOREWELL-LD RESCUE 4-year-old boy rescued from borewell in Rajasthan's Jalore Jodhpur (Raj):A four-year-old boy was rescued from a nearly 90-foot-deep open borewell in a village in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Friday, around 16 hours after he fell into it while playing, police said.

DES28 PB-VIRUS-FARMERS Punjab CM orders strict enforcement of lockdown curbs ahead of farmers' protest Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday directed the state DGP to strictly enforce the weekend lockdown and deal stringently with any violation, ahead of farmers' proposed protest against it.

DES25 PB-VIRUS-VACCINATION Be ready for vaccination of priority groups in 18-44 age category: Punjab CM to officials Chandigarh: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Friday asked officials to be ready to vaccinate priority groups in the 18-44 age category from Monday as the state is expected to receive one lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine over the weekend. DES20 HR-VIRUS-AMBULANCE Charged Rs 1.20 lakh to take COVID patient from Gurgaon to Ludhiana: Kin Chandigarh: An elderly COVID positive woman was charged a whopping Rs 1.20 lakh by a private ambulance for an about 350 km journey from Gurgaon to a hospital in Punjab’s Ludhiana, her family has alleged. DES6 HR-OXYGEN-VIJ Haryana minister Vij wants all oxygen plants under military control for safety, smooth functioning Chandigarh: Amid a rise in oxygen demand owing to spiralling COVID-19 cases, Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday said control and management of all oxygen generation plants should be handed over to military or paramilitary forces for their safety and smooth functioning.

DES23 UKD-VIRUS-INSTITUTIONS Higher edu institutions in Uttarakhand begin early summer vacation Dehradun: All higher education institutions in Uttarakhand were closed on Friday for the summer vacation till June 12, in a move aimed at breaking the transmission chain of COVID-19.

DES32 HP-VIRUS-CASES 56 deaths, 4,190 virus cases in Himachal Pradesh Shimla:Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 56 coronavirus deaths and its highest single-day spike of 4,190 cases, pushing the state’s infection count to 1,22,906, a senior official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)