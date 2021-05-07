Left Menu

WHO gives emergency approval to Sinopharm, first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine, one of two main Chinese shots that collectively have already been given to hundreds of millions of people in China and abroad, becomes the first COVID-19 shot developed by a non-Western country to win the WHO's backing. It is also the first time the WHO has given emergency use approval to any Chinese vaccine for any infectious disease.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:49 IST
WHO gives emergency approval to Sinopharm, first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization announced on Friday it had approved a COVID-19 vaccine from China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for emergency use. The vaccine, one of two main Chinese shots that collectively have already been given to hundreds of millions of people in China and abroad, becomes the first COVID-19 shot developed by a non-Western country to win the WHO's backing.

It is also the first time the WHO has given emergency use approval to any Chinese vaccine for any infectious disease. A WHO emergency listing is a signal to national regulators on a product's safety and efficacy, and would allow the shot to be included in COVAX, the global programme to provide vaccines mainly for poor countries.

The WHO has previously given emergency approval to COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and, last week, Moderna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scaling up Noida COVID hospital to 400 beds; 8.5 MT O2 tank installed: DM

Efforts are on to add more beds at the dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Noida, and it will soon be able to accommodate 400 patients, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y said on Friday.An oxygen tank with a capacity of 8.5 metric ...

UP: Four children die of suffocation after being trapped in car

Four children died of suffocation on Friday after they were trapped in a car while playing at Singauli Taga village in the Chandinagar area here, police said. The incident took place when five children were playing inside Anil Tyagis car, p...

COVID-19: Karnataka govt announces two weeks complete lockdown starting from May 10

To curb the surge of COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Friday imposed a complete lockdown for two weeks in the state from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24. Informing about the move, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said eat...

Hussey tests negative for COVID-19 but remains in quarantine

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey has tested negative for COVID-19 but remains in quarantine in a Chennai hotel, team CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI on Friday.Australian media outlets reported that Hussey can join fellow countrym...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021