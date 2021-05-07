Uttarakhand sees record single-day rise of 9,642 COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand on Friday recorded its biggest single-day spike of 9,642 cases that took the tally to 2,29,993, while 137 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,430, a state health department bulletin said.

This is the fourth consecutive day when the state has registered a record rise in cases. It had 8,517 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

On Friday, Dehradun district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 3,979 followed by 1,342 in Nainital, 1,286 in Udham Singh Nagar and 768 in Haridwar, the bulletin said. Uttarkashi reported 531 cases, Almora 365, Tehri 325, Chamoli 314, Champawat 214, Pauri 196, Bageshwar 117, Pithoragarh 111 and Rudraprayag 94, it said. There are 67,691 active coronavirus cases in the state. So far, 1,54,132 people have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

