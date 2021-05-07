Left Menu

`Maha needs Covaxin doses as 4-5 lakh people due for second shot'

A few thousand vials are left and four-five lakh people are still waiting for their second dose, Tope said.If Maharashtra did not get enough Covaxin doses for the above 45 years category, the state government will have to divert the available stock meant for the 18-44 age group, he warned.The state, however, has enough stock of Covishield doses, he said.I am requesting the Centre to increase the supply of Covaxin vials to the state at the earliest, the minister said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra urgently needs Covaxin doses as four to five lakh people in the state are waiting for their second shot of the vaccine, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.

Only 28 lakh people in the state have been fully vaccinated -- received both the shots -- against coronavirus so far, he told reporters here.

''Some four to five lakh people who have received a first dose of Covaxin are now due for a second one,'' Tope said.

''Some of them have completed the required period of 42 days (from the first dose), while others have crossed it. It is of utmost importance that they get second dose as soon as possible so that the efficacy of the vaccine lasts,'' he said.

The state is getting ''very limited'' supply from the Centre of the vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, the minister claimed.

''We received some nine lakh vials of Covaxin and we have used up over eight lakh. A few thousand vials are left and four-five lakh people are still waiting for their second dose,'' Tope said.

If Maharashtra did not get enough Covaxin doses for the above 45 years category, the state government will have to divert the available stock meant for the 18-44 age group, he warned.

The state, however, has enough stock of Covishield doses, he said.

''I am requesting the Centre to increase the supply of Covaxin vials to the state at the earliest,'' the minister said.

