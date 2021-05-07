Left Menu

Italy reports 207 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 10,554 new cases

Italy reported 207 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 258 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 10,554 from 11,807. The total number of intensive care patients fell slightly to 2,253 from a previous 2,308. Some 328,612 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 324,640, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:16 IST
Italy reports 207 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 10,554 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 207 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 258 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 10,554 from 11,807. Italy has registered 122,470 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.09 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 16,331 on Friday, down from 16,867 a day earlier. There were 109 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 127 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell slightly to 2,253 from a previous 2,308.

Some 328,612 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 324,640, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Cumulative death toll of Ghaziabad, Noida exceeds 600

Ghaziabads COVID-19 death toll reached 309 with six new fatalities, while 12 more people died in Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing its toll to 296, official data showed on Friday.The two districts adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh now have...

ACT Grants, Swasth Alliance, Feeding India to donate 50k oxygen concentrators

Not-for-profit organisations ACT Grants, Swasth Alliance and Feeding India have come together to donate 50,000 oxygen concentrators to public health organisations and NGOs to meet the requirement of COVID-19 patients, MyGov said on Friday. ...

Crucial Scottish elections on 'knife edge' as pro-independence SNP win early seats

Scotlands main pro-independence party captured a swathe of seats on Friday in a crucial Scottish parliament election that could determine the future of the United Kingdom, although its leader cautioned the result remained on a knife edge.Th...

Farmers protest against Dushyant Chautala

Farmers here on Friday protested against Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and demanded the withdrawal of the Centres new agricultural laws.As farmers protesting against the farm laws near two toll plazas on the Hisar-Chandiga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021