WHO hopes Olympics can go ahead, up to Japan to manage risks

WHO hopes Olympics can go ahead, up to Japan to manage risksReuters | Geneva | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:30 IST
The World Health Organization hopes the Olympics can go ahead in Japan this summer, but there must be an assessment to determine how best to manage risks from COVID-19 pandemic, the chief of the WHO's emergencies programme said on Friday.
"It is our hope that the Olympics can occur," Mike Ryan told a briefing, describing the Japanese authorities as "highly competent" to make decisions on how to stage the Games while avoiding social mixing that would spread the virus. (Writing by Peter Graff Editing by Mark Heinrich)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
