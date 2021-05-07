Left Menu

WTO chief: Vaccine waiver helpful, not key for virus fight

The decision ultimately is up to the 164-member WTO, and if just one country votes against a waiver, the idea will fail.While many world leaders welcomed the US step, few see any waiver as the only or even best way to expand access to vaccines and end the pandemic - and theyve taken the US to task for not sharing more of the vaccines that already exist with the rest of the world.For instance, Germany, a research powerhouse with strong biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, spoke out against waiving the protections.The main issue is not the question of patents.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:32 IST
WTO chief: Vaccine waiver helpful, not key for virus fight
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The head of the World Trade Organisation said Friday the US administration's call to remove patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines could help expand fair access to vaccines but might not be the most "critical issue," as officials in Europe increasingly insisted that more vaccine exports are the more pressing priority.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told a virtual conference that the trade body aimed to find a "pragmatic solution that assures access to developing countries to deal with vaccine inequity, whilst at the same time making sure we don't disincentivize research and innovation." Activists and humanitarian institutions cheered the American reversal in policy Wednesday and urged others to follow suit in order to remove the intellectual property protections on the COVID-19 vaccines. They argue that would allow more factories around the world to produce the shots, increasing the supply, especially in poorer countries. The decision ultimately is up to the 164-member WTO, and if just one country votes against a waiver, the idea will fail.

While many world leaders welcomed the US step, few see any waiver as the only or even best way to expand access to vaccines and end the pandemic - and they've taken the US to task for not sharing more of the vaccines that already exist with the rest of the world.

For instance, Germany, a research powerhouse with strong biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, spoke out against waiving the protections.

"The main issue is not the question of patents. The main issue is the question of production capacity,'' German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, noting that producing vaccines like one developed by German firm BioNTech - and manufactured with Pfizer -is very complicated.

It "is not something you can simply do with a license in some factory somewhere, somehow, whether it's in Germany or India or Chile," he said.

Instead, he stressed - as the pharmaceutical industry has - that developed countries whose vaccination campaigns are going well should export more shots. "We'll be exporting a lot more. I can only welcome if the United States change their policy and make vaccination doses available for other countries,'' he said.

Ulrike Demmer, a German government spokeswoman, also echoed many in the industry and some analysts in noting that "the limiting factor in vaccine production is production capacity and high quality standards, not patents." Some, however, have argued that there are factories that could produce the shots if the protections were suspended and the know-how shared.

But in remarks to the Florence-based European University Institute's annual State of the Union conference, the WTO's Okonjo-Iweala said that the patent waiver "may not be the critical issue" on increasing vaccine volume.

Other key steps include reducing restrictions on the export both of vaccines and the ingredients needed to make them, sharing the know-how behind the shots, training manufacturing personnel and increasing manufacturing capacity globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: 20-yr-old drug peddler held, drugs worth over Rs 22 lakh seized

The Kandivali unit of Mumbais Anti-Narcotics Cell on Friday arrested a 20-year-old drug peddler from Goregaon area and seized drugs worth Rs 22,20,000 from his possession.As per the official statement of Anti-Narcotics Cell, 36 grams of coc...

Soccer-Champions League final venue uncertain after Turkey put on UK's red list

The status of the Champions League final on May 29 between Manchester City and Chelsea in Istanbul was thrown into doubt on Friday after the UK government placed Turkey on the red list for travel.British transport minister Grant Shapps said...

Delhi govt to organise mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for mediapersons: official

The Delhi government will organise a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for mediapersons, an official said on Friday.The vaccination camps will be organised at the offices of the media houses and the cost will be borne by the government, he sa...

COVID-19: Cumulative death toll of Ghaziabad, Noida exceeds 600

Ghaziabads COVID-19 death toll reached 309 with six new fatalities, while 12 more people died in Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing its toll to 296, official data showed on Friday.The two districts adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh now have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021