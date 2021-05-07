Senior CDC official Nancy Messonnier resigns from her position - Washington Post

Nancy Messonnier, a senior health official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will resign from her position, she told colleagues in an email on Friday, The Washington Post reported.

Messonnier's resignation is effective May 14, the report said. (https://wapo.st/33oXqLi) Messonnier, who warned the United States about the COVID-19 pandemic last year, has been the director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases since 2016.

