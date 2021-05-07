Senior CDC official Nancy Messonnier resigns from her position - Washington Post

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:37 IST
Nancy Messonnier, a senior health official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will resign from her position, she told colleagues in an email on Friday, The Washington Post reported.

Messonnier's resignation is effective May 14, the report said. (https://wapo.st/33oXqLi) Messonnier, who warned the United States about the COVID-19 pandemic last year, has been the director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases since 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

