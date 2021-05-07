Left Menu

Gujarat sees 12,064 COVID-19 cases, 119 deaths; 13,085 recover

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:43 IST
Gujarat sees 12,064 COVID-19 cases, 119 deaths; 13,085 recover

The COVID-19 tally in Gujarat rose by 12,064 in the last 24 hours to reach 6,58,036, while the day also saw 13,085 recoveries and 119 deaths, an official said on Friday.

The state has so far seen 5,03,497 people getting discharged, which is 76.52 per cent of the caseload, and 8,154 deaths, leaving it with 1,46,385 active cases, including 775 on ventilator support, he said.

''During the day, 17 deaths took place in Ahmedabad district, 13 in Jamnagar, 12 each in Surat and Rajkot, and 9 in Vadodara. Ahmedabad city led with 3,744 cases, followed by 903 in Surat city, 648 in Vadodara city, 497 in Mehsana district and 398 in Jamnagar city,'' he added.

An official release said 1.02 crore persons had been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far, while 29.89 lakh had got the second dose as well.

During the day, 60,613 persons received the first dose and 1,10,614 the second one, it added.

In neighbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 124 cases were added and 210 people were discharged during the day.

The caseload of the Union Territory is 8,784, of which 67,115 have recovered and four have died, leaving it with 1,665 active cases, an official said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,58,036, new cases 12,064, deaths 8,154, discharged 5,03,497, active cases 1,46,385 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zverev beats Nadal in straight sets in Madrid Open quarters

Alexander Zverev ended his winless streak on clay against Rafael Nadal on Friday, keeping the Spaniard from winning a sixth Madrid Open.Zverev defeated Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, picking up his third consecutive win over the 20-ti...

Delhi govt to organise mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for mediapersons: official

The Delhi government will organise a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for mediapersons, an official said on Friday.The vaccination camps will be organised at the offices of the media houses and the cost will be borne by the government, he sa...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a stateUnion Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.NORTHERN REGION StateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ------...

ACT Grants, Swasth Alliance, Feeding India to donate 50k oxygen concentrators

Not-for-profit organisations ACT Grants, Swasth Alliance and Feeding India have come together to donate 50,000 oxygen concentrators to public health organisations and NGOs to meet the requirement of COVID-19 patients, MyGov said on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021