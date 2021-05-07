Senior U.S. CDC official Nancy Messonnier resigns from her position
Senior health official Nancy Messonnier has resigned from her position at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency's Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday. Messonnier, who warned the United States about the COVID-19 pandemic last year, has been the director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases since 2016. Messonnier's resignation is effective May 14, the Washington Post reported earlier on Friday.Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:47 IST
Messonnier, who warned the United States about the COVID-19 pandemic last year, has been the director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases since 2016. "She has made significant contributions to public health and leaves behind a legacy of strong leadership and courage," Walensky said in an emailed statement.
Walensky said she had received Messonnier's resignation this morning. Messonnier's resignation is effective May 14, the Washington Post reported earlier on Friday. (https://wapo.st/33oXqLi)
