Left Menu

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 15,580 with record 309 fresh cases

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:54 IST
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 15,580 with record 309 fresh cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nagaland's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 15,580 on Friday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 309 new cases this year, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the fresh cases, 200 were reported from Dimapur, 63 from Kohima, 32 from Mon, nine from Mokokchung, three from Phek and two from Zunheboto, he said.

At least 112 people -102 from Dimapur, nine from Kohima and one from paren - were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,540, the minister said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 80.49 per cent.

The death toll rose to 122 as one more patient succumbed to the infection, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme State Nodal Officer Dr Nyanthung Kikon said.

Of the total 122 COVID fatalities, 10 had comorbidities, he said.

Nagaland now has 2,433 active cases, and 485 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 1,51,050 sample tests have been conducted in the state till Thursday, he said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said Nagaland has administered 2,22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 1,75,398 people till May 6.

At least 47,365 people, comprising 26,172 frontline workers, 9,955 healthcare professionals and 11,238 beneficiaries above 45 years of age, have received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zverev beats Nadal in straight sets in Madrid Open quarters

Alexander Zverev ended his winless streak on clay against Rafael Nadal on Friday, keeping the Spaniard from winning a sixth Madrid Open.Zverev defeated Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, picking up his third consecutive win over the 20-ti...

Delhi govt to organise mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for mediapersons: official

The Delhi government will organise a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for mediapersons, an official said on Friday.The vaccination camps will be organised at the offices of the media houses and the cost will be borne by the government, he sa...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a stateUnion Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.NORTHERN REGION StateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ------...

ACT Grants, Swasth Alliance, Feeding India to donate 50k oxygen concentrators

Not-for-profit organisations ACT Grants, Swasth Alliance and Feeding India have come together to donate 50,000 oxygen concentrators to public health organisations and NGOs to meet the requirement of COVID-19 patients, MyGov said on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021