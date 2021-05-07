Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 15,580 with record 309 fresh cases

Nagaland's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 15,580 on Friday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 309 new cases this year, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the fresh cases, 200 were reported from Dimapur, 63 from Kohima, 32 from Mon, nine from Mokokchung, three from Phek and two from Zunheboto, he said.

At least 112 people -102 from Dimapur, nine from Kohima and one from paren - were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,540, the minister said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 80.49 per cent.

The death toll rose to 122 as one more patient succumbed to the infection, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme State Nodal Officer Dr Nyanthung Kikon said.

Of the total 122 COVID fatalities, 10 had comorbidities, he said.

Nagaland now has 2,433 active cases, and 485 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 1,51,050 sample tests have been conducted in the state till Thursday, he said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said Nagaland has administered 2,22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 1,75,398 people till May 6.

At least 47,365 people, comprising 26,172 frontline workers, 9,955 healthcare professionals and 11,238 beneficiaries above 45 years of age, have received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, he added.

