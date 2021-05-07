China's Sinopharm offers 'substantial support' for COVAX, WHO says

China's Sinopharm state company has offered substantial support for the COVAX programme to provide COVID-19 vaccines mainly to poor countries, a WHO official said on Friday after the global health body gave emergency approval to Sinopharm's vaccine.

Senior WHO adviser Bruce Aylward said it would be up to Sinopharm to say how many doses of its vaccine it can provide to the programme, but added: "They are looking at trying to provide substantial support, make substantial doses available while at the same time of course trying to serve China's population." (Writing by Peter Graff Editing by Mark Heinrich)

