ACT Grants, Swasth Alliance and Feeding India distributing 50,000 oxygen concentrators

Over 2500 concentrators have already been delivered, another 7500 will be shipped in the next 7 days, and the remaining will get delivered over the next 3 weeks in batches.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:07 IST
MyGov is supporting the initiative by ensuring proper coordination with various stakeholders involved, in particular the District Collectors for the most optimal utilization of the oxygen concentrators. Image Credit: ANI

India, in the middle of the second wave of COVID-19, needs to rapidly augment oxygen supply to hospitals. In order to save as many lives as possible, ACT Grants (a not-for-profit movement created by the VC and start-up community in India), Swasth Alliance (a not-for-profit alliance of over 150+ healthcare organisations) and Feeding India (a not-for-profit run by Zomato) are working towards the goal of sourcing and distributing 50,000 oxygen concentrators. These oxygen concentrators will be donated across India free of cost, largely to various public health institutions and NGOs working for public health. Delhivery (logistics partner), Amazon (Logistics partner), Temasek Foundation (Sourcing and Funding partner), Paytm (Sourcing partner) and several others from the ecosystem are supporting this effort. MyGov is supporting the initiative by ensuring proper coordination with various stakeholders involved, in particular the District Collectors for the most optimal utilization of the oxygen concentrators.

These oxygen concentrators will be donated within the month of May. Over 2500 concentrators have already been delivered, another 7500 will be shipped in the next 7 days, and the remaining will get delivered over the next 3 weeks in batches.

A joint committee has been formed in the spirit of public-private partnership to oversee the distribution process and ensure equitable & transparent allocation. Committee members include –

Sanjeev Bikhchandani – Founder, Info Edge & Chairman of the Committee

Abhishek Singh – CEO, MyGov India, Government of India

Dr Rajiv Garg – Former DGHS, Government of India and currently Professor of Excellence in the Directorate General of Health Services, GoI

Prof. V. Kamakoti – Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Madras and Member, National Security Advisory Board

Prof. Dr Arvind Kumar of Lung Care Foundation, Ex AIIMS

Abhiraj Singh Bhal – Founder & CEO, Urban Company & Representative of ACT

Mohit Bhatnagar – MD, Sequoia India - Representative of ACT

Deepinder Goyal – Founder & CEO, Zomato & Representative of Feeding India

Given that demand for oxygen concentrators currently outstrips supply, an allocation methodology has been developed leveraging publicly available COVID-19 data. This methodology is further refined using predictive analytics generated by the Aarogya Setu ITIHAS interface (Developed by IIT Madras) for emerging hotspots.

The methodology is published on MyGov (mygov.in), Swasth (swasth.app) and ACT websites. The district-level distribution of oxygen concentrators will also be made available on: https://self4society.mygov.in/ and https://www.swasth.app/oc-deployment

Demand for oxygen concentrators from the frontline is being collected through a form hosted by the Swasth Alliance for all (https://www.swasth.app/covid19) and on MyGov.in for District Collectors (https://self4society.mygov.in/collector). Various district magistrates, state governments and not-for-profit healthcare providers are required to fill in their requirements of oxygen concentrators in this form.

The committee is focused on the rapid deployment of these oxygen concentrators in order to save the most number lives, as soon as possible.

(With Inputs from PIB)

