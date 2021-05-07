Virus: C'garh sees 13,268 cases, record 61,939 tests conducted

Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:06 IST
Chhattisgarh'S COVID-19 tally touched 8,30,117 on Friday after 13,628 people tested positive for the infection, while 208 deaths took the toll to 10,158, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 6,88,918 after 414 people were discharged from hospitals and 12,625 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,31,041 activecases, he said.

With 61,939 samples being examined on Friday, the highest in a single day so far, the number of tests in the state went up to 76,07,874.

''Raipur and Durg districts reported 818 and 443 cases respectively for the day. The tally in Raipur has reached 1,48,116, including 2,732 deaths, while Durg's count increased to 91,080, with 1,524 deaths. Raigarh recorded 1,238 cases, Janjgir-Champa 1,144, Korba 801 and Balodabazar 711,'' he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,30,117, Newcases13,628, Deaths 10,158, Recovered 6,88,918, Activecases1,31,041, Tests today 61,939, Total tests 76,07,874.

