Left Menu

Mexican production of Sputnik V vaccine likely by late June - health ministry

Production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will likely begin in Mexico during the final week of June, the Mexican health ministry said on Friday as the government reviews its emergency use authorization. Specialists from health safety agency Cofepris will travel to Moscow to "observe the Sputnik V technology transfer" in the packaging of the vaccine, the ministry said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:09 IST
Mexican production of Sputnik V vaccine likely by late June - health ministry

Production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will likely begin in Mexico during the final week of June, the Mexican health ministry said on Friday as the government reviews its emergency use authorization.

Specialists from health safety agency Cofepris will travel to Moscow to "observe the Sputnik V technology transfer" in the packaging of the vaccine, the ministry said in a statement. It did not specify when the trip will take place. The statement added that the invitation to visit Russia's Gamaleya institute, where the Sputnik V vaccine was made, was received on Friday.

Final packaging of the Russian-developed vaccine will take place at installations of Mexico's Birmex state biological laboratory, which earlier this week were inspected to verify health and safety conditions. Cofepris expects to carry out required testing of the vaccine in late May, ahead of the emergency use authorization.

If approved as expected, Sputnik V will be the third COVID-19 vaccine to be mass-produced in Mexico, following China's CanSino and the U.K's AstraZeneca vaccines. Cofepris will also evaluate the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine, including preliminary phase three trials, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

10 medical oxygen concentrators seized in Delhi, 2 held

Delhi Police on Friday seized 10 medical oxygen concentrators among other items from two persons who have also been arrested. Police arrested 2 persons, seized 10 Medical oxygen Concentrators, 82 plastic pipes used in concentrators, 3486 di...

Soccer-Champions League final venue uncertain after Turkey put on UK's red list

The status of the Champions League final on May 29 between Manchester City and Chelsea in Istanbul was thrown into doubt on Friday after the UK government placed Turkey on the red list for travel.British transport minister Grant Shapps said...

Zverev beats Nadal in straight sets in Madrid Open quarters

Alexander Zverev ended his winless streak on clay against Rafael Nadal on Friday, keeping the Spaniard from winning a sixth Madrid Open.Zverev defeated Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, picking up his third consecutive win over the 20-ti...

Delhi govt to organise mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for mediapersons: official

The Delhi government will organise a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for mediapersons, an official said on Friday.The vaccination camps will be organised at the offices of the media houses and the cost will be borne by the government, he sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021