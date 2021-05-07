Mexican production of Sputnik V vaccine likely by late June - health ministry
Production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will likely begin in Mexico during the final week of June, the Mexican health ministry said on Friday as the government reviews its emergency use authorization. Specialists from health safety agency Cofepris will travel to Moscow to "observe the Sputnik V technology transfer" in the packaging of the vaccine, the ministry said in a statement.
Specialists from health safety agency Cofepris will travel to Moscow to "observe the Sputnik V technology transfer" in the packaging of the vaccine, the ministry said in a statement. It did not specify when the trip will take place. The statement added that the invitation to visit Russia's Gamaleya institute, where the Sputnik V vaccine was made, was received on Friday.
Final packaging of the Russian-developed vaccine will take place at installations of Mexico's Birmex state biological laboratory, which earlier this week were inspected to verify health and safety conditions. Cofepris expects to carry out required testing of the vaccine in late May, ahead of the emergency use authorization.
If approved as expected, Sputnik V will be the third COVID-19 vaccine to be mass-produced in Mexico, following China's CanSino and the U.K's AstraZeneca vaccines. Cofepris will also evaluate the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine, including preliminary phase three trials, the statement added.
