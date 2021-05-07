10 regular and 20 are auto-rickshaw ambulances launched for COVID patients: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Thirty new ambulances have been pressed into services and more will be added in the coming days for COVID-19 patients, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said on Friday.

Of the 30, 20 are auto-rickshaw ambulances with oxygen cylinders. These can ferry patients with oxygen saturation levels of 85-90, while 10 are regular ambulances for critical patients, the Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP said.

On Wednesday, 12 autorickshaw ambulances were launched keeping in view the requirements of COVID-19 patients, Singh said. ''This is a free service and those in need of this service can call on the helpline number 9818430043,'' he said.

