PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 48442 39388 549 8505 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1292867 1183039 18739 91035 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 587682 466420 5299 115963 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 122906 91573 1780 29513 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 206954 160035 2612 44307 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 14909 13326 151 1432 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 424647 344779 10144 69724 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 720799 516306 5346 199147 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 229993 154132 3430 67691 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1453679 1184688 14873 254118 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1245374 1050160 8519 186695 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1838885 1284420 17804 536641 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1824856 1416177 5682 402650 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 3629 2477 9 1127 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 68373 54375 920 13078 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1323965 1173439 15171 135355 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 487199 413445 2666 71308 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 830117 688918 10158 131041 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 8784 7115 4 1665 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 112462 79189 1557 31716 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 658036 503497 8154 146385 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 649114 547447 6244 95423 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 4996758 4265326 74413 654788 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar* 6181 5879 70 232 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 19634 17717 59 1858 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 277687 242980 1537 31829 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 567269 449063 3139 115066 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 270089 205977 3479 60633 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 34333 30378 449 3506 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 18927 16262 199 2466 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 7147 5459 17 1671 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 15580 12540 112 2433 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 512400 423257 2140 86950 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 9183 6688 160 2398 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 36534 34095 401 1977 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 954282 818108 12076 124098 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 21879676 17908074 238062 3724424 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Andaman & Nicobar Islands as its health bulletin had not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,14,91,598 and the death toll at 2,34,083. The ministry said there are 36,45,164 active cases, while 1,76,12,351 people have so far recovered from the infection.

