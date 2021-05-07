COVID-19: Haryana records 162 fatalities, 13,867 fresh cases

Haryana on Friday reported 162 COVID-19 related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 5,299 and another big surge of 13,867 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 5,87,682.

According to a health department daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 22 from Hisar, 21 from Panipat, 18 from Fatehabad, 17 from Gurgaon, 12 from Bhiwani, 11 from Jind and 10 each from Ambala and Karnal districts.

Among the districts to report a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (3,588), Faridabad (1,587), Sonipat (1,075), Hisar (1,143) and Mahendragarh (877).

The number of total active cases in the state was 1,15,963, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 positivity rate is 26.27, down from Thursday 29.92 percent, it said, adding that the cumulative positivity rate is 7.60 percent.

The bulletin said that as many as 4,66,420 patients have so far recovered and the recovery rate is 79.37 PTI SUN VSD ANB ANB

