Furore over patient shifted on bike to hospital from centre

A controversy has erupted in Kerala after a COVID-19 patient, who became seriously ill while being quarantined at a primary COVID care centre in nearby Punnapra village, was shifted to a hospital on a two- wheeler by two volunteers on Friday.

Health authorities here have launched a probe after the news channels aired visuals of the patient being transported on the motorcycle by two volunteers wearing PPE kits.

Other patients in the facility alleged that the volunteers were forced to take him to the hospital on the motorcycle due to non-availability of ambulance service.

However, the act of the two volunteers-- a man and a woman-- to save the life of a critically ill COVID patient earned the praise of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Referring to media reports on shortage of oxygen in the hospitals and rush in the crematoriums in the State for cremation of bodies, Vijayan urged the media not to sensationalise such incidents.

He blamed the media for wrongly presenting the service mindset of two youths who took up the challenge of taking the COVID patient to the nearby hospital on the motorcycle in Alappuzha.

''That patient is recuperating from the illness'', the Chief Minister said while congratulating the two youth for their timely act.The patient, who was taken to a private hospital, was later shifted to the General Hospital here after providing him oxygen support, sources said.

''There was no other way out for the volunteers. They acted quickly after the patient started experiencing breathlessness,'' a COVID-19 patient, who is quarantined at the same Covid Domiciliary Care Centre (CDCC), told a news channel.

Alappuzha district authorities said the COVID patient was transported on the motorbike without informing the Health Department.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Alappuzha district collector has sought a report from the District Medical Officer (DMO), sources said.

Health authorities said an investigation into the incident has been launched.

