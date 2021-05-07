NFR hands over 21 COVID Care Coaches to Assam govt

The Northeast Frontier Railway handed over 21 COVID Care Coaches at Guwahati railway station to the Assam government on Friday for treatment of COVID-19 patients there, NFR said.

The coaches equipped with oxygen cylinders will be used for COVID isolation coaches for patients with mild symptoms, said an NFR release.

The Assam government had requested N F Railway to prepare 150 COVID Care Coaches at various locations across the state to be placed at identified stations as and when required by the state authorities, the release said.

NFR is ready to assist all states within its jurisdiction by providing COVID Care Coaches when the request is received from respective state governments to cope with the rising need of hospitalisation owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

It has kept ready 291 COVID Care Coaches at various locations spread across various states within its jurisdiction for speedy deployment to identified stations as and when required by the states.

Earlier too ten COVID Care Coaches were placed at Dimapur Railway Station in Nagaland and handed over to the state government for admitting COVID patients, the release added.

