PM Modi assured all help to Tripura for fight against COVID crisis: Deb

He enquired about the well being of the people of the state, and assured help, the CM tweeted in Hindi.Deb, who also holds the health portfolio, visited a 300-bed COVID Care Center CCC in Hapania here, which was inaugurated during the day.We are moving in the right direction, in coordination with the Tripura health department and the conscious people of the state.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured all help to the state in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote that the PM also sought to know what measures were being taken by his government to contain the spread of the disease.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji today called up to find out about the precautionary measures being taken by the state government to contain the COVID crisis. He enquired about the well being of the people of the state, and assured help,'' the CM tweeted in Hindi.

Deb, who also holds the health portfolio, visited a 300-bed COVID Care Center (CCC) in Hapania here, which was inaugurated during the day.

''We are moving in the right direction, in coordination with the Tripura health department and the conscious people of the state. A 300-bed COVID Care Center has been set up in Hapania. Two-hundred beds have already been arranged there.

Oxygen support systems have been attached to more than hundred beds. It will start functioning from today,'' he said.

Tripura currently has 2,400 beds for COVID-19 patients -- 1,395 of which are equipped with oxygen support facility.

A separate COVID care unit has been set up at Gobinda Ballav Pant Hospital, the main referral clinical establishment in the state for coronavirus patients, and treatment for other ailments at the facility would no longer get affected, the chief minister stated.

He further said that one more such centre would come up at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Hospital here.

''I want to assure people that the ones who visit the hospital for cancer treatment need not worry as the two units would be separate,'' Deb pointed out.

The CM stressed that his government was taking requisite steps to speed up the vaccination drive.

''The Tripura government is working to vaccinate more people in less time. Tripura is one of the first two states in the country to have the highest vaccination rate. I would urge people over the age of 45 years to get vaccinated immediately,'' Deb added.

